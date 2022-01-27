Tierney welcomes £50k greenway development support

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney.

Minister Mallon has awarded a grant of £50,000 to Sustrans NI to carry out an assessment of the current state of greenway development across the north and develop a phased programme of greenway delivery in consultation with councils.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr. Tierney said “I welcome SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s announcement of a plan to provide greenway development support to councils across the North. Minister Mallon has once again demonstrated her commitment to creating more green spaces, following a £4m capital grant fund in support of local projects last year. Following the success of this the Minister has been inundated with requests for further assistance and has acted to put support in place.

“The importance of green spaces has never been more evident than during the coronavirus pandemic. While people were living under restrictions many realised the true value of our parks, cycle paths and walkways for the first time. This programme will allow us to build on the good work already done and create more areas within our communities that everyone can enjoy.