Timelapse video of heavens over Derry at the time of solar eclipse
The viewing conditions for the partial solar eclipse were inauspicious in Derry on Tuesday with a lot of passing cloud.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A timelapse video of the heavens over the River Foyle which was taken from the 'Journal' office at Fort George between 10am and 12pm was unable to pick up the natural phenomenon clearly.
It is nonetheless pleasant to view the changing skies over the city. If you managed to capture the eclipse send pics to [email protected]