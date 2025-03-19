Traffic measures should be implemented on Northland Road ahead of Ardnashee opening: Durkan

Traffic management measures and improvements to the road surface should be carried out on the Northland Road ahead of the long-awaited opening of Ardnashee School and College.

That’s according to SDLP MLA Mark Durkan, who has asked the Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to consider possible traffic interventions on the busy thoroughfare.

“The Northland Road is fast becoming one of the most congested roads in the city. The road condition is an issue in itself with an ever-increasing number of potholes, many plastered over by temporary fixes that don’t go far enough and DFI Roads maintenance staff continue to be hamstrung by a penny-wise, pound foolish repair policy.

"That aside, the need for traffic management measures is patently clear for this route which is experiencing heavier traffic with the development of housing in the area. That need will be compounded by the much welcome opening of Ardnashee School and College,” he said.

The Northland Road

Responding to Mr. Durkan, Ms. Kimmins said there were no additional measures planned to improve traffic flow as the new school was situated on the site of the old Foyle College, which operated there up until 2018.

She said her Department assessed the development's transport impact during the planning application process.

"The assessment concluded that measures should be put in place to improve road safety, rather than capacity. These road safety measures have been included in the planning approval and should help to protect our most vulnerable road users.

"Once the school opens and traffic patterns have had sufficient time to bed in, a review of possible traffic interventions will be considered if the need arises,” she stated.

Mr. Durkan said: “The Department have outlined that some safety measures have been considered but other than a few ‘school ahead’ road markings, I fail to see what else has been implemented.

"It’s concerning that no additional traffic interventions are planned. The reality is that traffic congestion is already a significant issue and with two schools nearby, both congestion and safety concerns will only worsen. Additional measures are needed to protect both pedestrians and motorists.

“Next week I'll be seeking an update directly from the Infrastructure Minister, on the Buncrana Road upgrade which would play a part in alleviating congestion along the likes of the Northland Road. I’ll continue to lobby for improvements for the area.”