'Triumph' to have new Derry smokeless fuel manufacturing plan over the line says Inishowen-based owners

Schivo NI (formerly Maydown Precision Engineering) closed in 2017. Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com

After four years in the planning process, the large scale development by Buncrana-based Coyle Coal was unanimously approved by the planning committee at a sitting in the Guildhall on Wednesday.

The new smokeless briquette manufacturing business will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and will supply both Ireland north and south as well as mainland UK.

It will create a total of 31 jobs, with numerous spin off contracts to hauliers and other associated suppliers, as well as increased volume of shipping at Foyle Port.

The application was submitted by Andrew & Julie Coyle from Buncrana.

The family-owned business, based in Aghilly, employs 41 people in the peninsula.

It had previously imported bituminous coal for 15 years from Colombia, Poland and UK.

Following the ‘smoky coal’ ban in October, and which meant they could only sell smokeless products, Coyle Coal diversified.

The plant was purchased in 2020 and ‘this was always the strategic plan for the business to build a smokeless fuel manufacturing plant.’

The smokeless briquette is called Glo therm and is a fully-compliant product.

Julie said she’s delighted it was unanimously approved by the council.

She told the Journal it has been a ‘long and complex process’ to get the facility to the final planning stage and they are delighted that it was unanimously approved by the council.

She added: "It’s a huge triumph to get it over the line and we couldn’t have done it without our excellent team of staff and also the numerous contractors, engineers and planning professionals who ensured that the building met all standards, in line with planning regulations.”