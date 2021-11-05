Trust team raise vital funds for Hospice in Derry

Pictured Back row left to right: Tony Doherty, David Mc Faul, James Moreland and Mark Mc Kee. Front row left to right: Karen O’Neill and Edel Meehan.

A total of £660 was raised through various fundraising events including the Ladies Foyle Hospice Walk.

Female staff members from various offices within the Western Trust Directorate participated in this challenge.

Collection boxes were distributed to a number of facilities across the region as part of the drive. A ‘very enjoyable’ Afternoon Tea event event meanwhile was also hosted at GlenOaks Day Care and Day Opportunity Centre.

Karen O’Neill, Community Access Worker Adult Mental Health and Disability Directorate, said: “We are delighted to be able to present a cheque for £660 to the Foyle Hospice. On behalf of all, I would like to thank everyone who contributed and donated to this very worthy cause. Well done!”

Foyle Hospice provides nine bed spaces in its In-Patient Care Unit, as well as Day Hospice facilities, community nursing, 24/7 Advice Line and bereavement counselling services for both adults (Forget Me Not) and children (Healing Hearts). Approximately 35% of overall running costs comes from Hthe Health and Social Care Board with the remaining 65% of the annual costs provided through the support and generosity of the North West community.