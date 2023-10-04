Tullyally pitch to be rotated 90 degrees to facilitate new MUGA, pavilion and dugouts
The Tullyally football pitch is to be rotated 90 degrees to allow for the development of a new multi use games area (MUGA), pavilion and dugouts, under council plans.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Derry City & Strabane District Council has applied for permission to re-orient the existing grass pitch to ‘allow development of ball stops, fencing, MUGA, floodlighting, dugouts, changing pavilion, carpark with lighting and upgrade to existing access’.
An application, outlining details of the proposed changes, was lodged by DC&SDC this week. It is part of the broader Glendermott Valley Masterplan.