Two Derry projects named finalists in the Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards

Two local council-led initiatives, the Sperrin’s Sculptural Trial and the Waterside Shared Village projects are among the 13 finalists across the five categories, including residential development, Heritage, community benefit, public sector and refurbishment-revitalisation.

Another project, Newgate Arts and Cultural Centre, was delivered by the Council on behalf of The Executive office Urban Villages initiative and their local funding recipients North West Cultural Partnership. Sean Dolans GAC in Creggan also caught the attention of the judges to make the shortlist.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue congratulated everyone who was involved in the projects and wished them well in hope they can win the award. “I am absolutely delighted to see so many local projects gain recognition, among some of the most significant initiatives across the North.

The Sperrin Cultural Trail.

“It is testament to the ambition, talent and vision of Council, along with our community and industry partners, that we continue to strive for and deliver state of the art facilities here in the City and District, despite the challenges. I want to wish all these wonderful projects well ahead of the final judging in April, I look forward to hearing the result.”

The Sperrin’s Sculptural Trial is a joint initiative between Derry City and Strabane district council, Fermanagh and Omagh district council as well as Mid Ulster district council with heavy support from DAERA under the Rural Tourism Scheme. The trail consists of three distinct, innovative, and unique yet linked artworks by the internationally renowned artist Thomas Dambo. Visitors are already flocking to the trail since its official opening in July to immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of the Sperrin’s.

Member of the award judging panel Michael Hannaway said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted for these awards.

"It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”