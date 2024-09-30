Uisce Éireann advises of planned outage for customers in Manorcunningham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uisce Éireann has confirmed a water outage on the Manorcunningham network on Wednesday, October 2 due to the carrying out of essential works to the water network.

The essential works are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s Leakage Reduction Programme and the body said it will strengthen the water supply network in Manorcunningham by reducing leakage and improving the operational performance of the water network.

These works involve the replacement of more than 3km of damaged water mains with new modern pipes in the village.

The outage will take place from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, October 2. During this time, homes and businesses in Manorcunningham Village, Errity and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure or supply interruptions.

Speaking about the essential works, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, Patricia Lowry said: “Every effort will be made to reduce the impact of these works on homes and businesses and restore the water supply as quickly as possible.

We understand the impact that outages can have on customers and would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and co-operation during the works.”

As the water supply returns, there may be some increased instances of discoloured water in the short-term. For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, visit https://www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage/.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie