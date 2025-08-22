Uisce Éireann appeals to Donegal householders to conserve water due to depleted lakes and reservoirs

Householders in North East Donegal have been asked by Uisce Éireann to continue to conserve water and protect their water supply due to the long spell of reduced rainfall.

Customers in Rathmullan, Ramelton, Milford, Fanad, Carrigart, Downings, Letterkenny and surrounding areas are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to ensure they continue to receive a normal supply.

Reduced rainfall for more than a year has seen levels at local water sources drop significantly and given typical trends and the current spell of dry weather, levels are expected to decrease even further in the coming months.

In Milford a Water Conservation Order remains in place as water levels at Lough Colmcille, which supplies water to the Milford area, remains under severe pressure.

Meanwhile, water restrictions are continuing overnight tonight, Friday, for customers supplied by the Downings Water Treatment Plant. From 10.30pm to 7am these essential restrictions will be in place to allow the local reservoir to replenish and ensure a daytime supply.

Uisce Éireann’s John Gallagher is asking customers across Co Donegal to allow supply to catch up the demand.

“Low rainfall levels over a prolonged period of time coupled with an increase in demand for water has put pressure on supplies across Co Donegal and high usage can lead to pressure reductions which can impact the supply to customers.

“I am appealing to all our customers to make a special effort to conserve water. I’m asking them to consider their water usage and reflect on the daily and easy actions they can take to play their part in ensuring our water resources are used wisely and in a way which benefits not only your own household but also the wider community.”

Simple actions, such as taking a shorter shower, placing a basin in the sink and fixing leaking taps can all make a significant impact. Uisce Éireann has developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator to help people find out how much water they are saving and what they can do to save even more. Check it out at water.ie/calculator.ie

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.