Uisce Éireann issues update on 'significant burst' in South Inishowen

By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:40 BST

Uisce Éireann has said its crews are working to repair a ‘significant burst and restore water’ to a large number of customers affected in South Inishowen.

The burst has resulted in low pressure and supply disruptions for customers in Lisfannon, Fahan, Inch Island, Drumhaggart, Burt, Burnfoot, Bridgend and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann’s Paul Kilcoyne has assured customers that every effort is being made to restore water as quickly as possible.

“Our crews are carrying out the necessary repairs and we anticipate these will be completed by 2pm this afternoon. We would like to apologise for the considerable inconvenience caused by this longer than expected outage and we thank customers for their support while our repair works are ongoing.”

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers as the system recharges.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from them for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit their Vulnerable Customers page.

Uisce Éireann said it is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and encourage customers to engage with them through their website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through the customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at their Text Updates page.

News you can trust since 1772
