Ulster University hosts ' Defective Concrete Crisis Workshop; The Canadian and Irish Experiences'

Dr Eileen Doherty and Professor Paul Dunlop both from Ulster University recently hosted a workshop in Ulster University, Magee, Derry where they welcomed Michel Pigeon from Quebec in Canada.

The workshop was funded by Knowledge Acquisition and Foresight Activities (KAFA) through the Connected NI project at Ulster University and they were also joined by key stakeholders from Le Trois Rivieres region of Quebec and from the defective concrete crisis from Donegal and Derry.

Dr Eileen Doherty who hosted the workshop said: “In September last year, Professor Paul Dunlop and I travelled to Quebec, Canada to visit Laval University and the Le Trois Rivieres region where they also have a defective concrete crisis, where the homes of thousands of victims are collapsing due to pyrrhotite.

Those in attendance at the workshop.

“During our trip in September, we had the opportunity to meet with a number of key researchers and stakeholders who have significant experience and knowledge of how this crisis unfolded in Canada. Some of these lessons are of significant value to our ongoing research here in Ireland.

" Of note was the meeting and detailed discussions we had with Professor Michel Pigeon, former chancellor of Laval University and former elected member of the Canadian parliament. We were delighted to welcome Michel here in person from Canada and to host this workshop with other key stakeholders involved in this crisis such as Joseph Morgan (EU Campaigner), Dr Karen Kirby, Oisin Keenan and Rachel McHugh (Ulster University), Rory Doherty (Queens University), Martin Mc Dermott (Donegal County Council), Denise McCool, Rachel Grant, Michelle Coyle (Inishowen Development Partnership), Angeline Ruddy (Moville Community College), Alain Gelinas and Michel Lemay (Le Coalition d’aide aux victimes de la pyrrhotite’ in Canada), Sean Mooney (SDLP), Antaine Ó Fearghail and Ciara Ferguson (Sinn Fein), (Derry City Council).

“Michel has significant knowledge and experience of this issue. He is one of the foremost scientists in the area of ‘freeze/thaw’ in concrete and has written and published extensively on this issue. He has also recently completed his second doctorate in sociology so has a keen interest on how this crisis is impacting upon both Canadian and Irish society.

“Discussion focused on the Canadian experience and how, whilst the problem emerged around the same time as it did in Ireland in 2010, they have remediated most of the affected homes already. Alain Gelinas from Le Coalition d’aide aux victimes de la pyrrhotite spoke about how he noticed cracks to his home and approximately one month later his remediation, supported by the Canadian government scheme commenced. A lot of discussion took place to try to understand how families in similar situation here in Ireland are facing years of delays before works can begin. Discussion centred around how lessons could be learned to support expediting the process here.

Those in attendance at the workshop.

“Other obstacles to the scheme raised were things such as issues with technology as well as how many families affected are finding this process so complicated that there is concern among many that they may never be able to navigate this process. The situation of defective homes in Derry was also discussed and further meetings with Derry City Council are planned.

Professor Dunlop said:

“One thing of note was that the ‘enhanced scheme’ is coming up for review in terms of a public consultation within the next few months. Those who have tried to navigate the scheme are urged to keep an eye on these dates and to feed back issues they have experienced.

“Minister O’Brien said a number of years ago that this scheme will evolve as it gets rolled out. This is an opportunity for us to see if he was sincere about this as if things are not working we will expect that they will evolve and be addressed.