They will be exploring some innovative technologies related to marine renewable energy (MRE) and will be asking about the risks which concern people the most regarding community-owned windfarms (land-based).

The day will start at 9:30am with short presentations on the MRE innovations. These dialogues will focus on a new offshore wind turbine design and then move into a broader discussion about wave energy in general. This discussion will encompass the morning session and there will then be a break for lunch, which is provided free of charge.

After lunch, Peter Deeney, who spent 18 years in Malin Head, will be exploring and seeking the community’s thoughts on the risks encountered by communities as they contemplate investing in land-based windfarms. It is envisaged that the event will finish around 2:30 pm.

Banba's Crown, Malin Head.

Anyone who wishes to attend is asked fill out a short registration form at https://forms.office.com/e/fgeVc0Q1kx so that organisers can be aware of possible numbers for lunch. It is understood that while nothing is planned specifically for Malin Head, the event will provide a good opportunity to gauge community responses to energy insecurity and carbon emission.

The organisers are very keen for anyone who wishes to attend the event to do so.