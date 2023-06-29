'Unsafe' and 'nuisance' behaviour at Buncrana pier during hot spell prompts calls for deterrence measures

At Wednesday’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, it was highlighted how, during the good weather of recent weeks, cars blocked those trying to get on and off the Swilly ferry, glass from smashed bottles was left strewn about the area, sunbathers were lying in the path of traffic for the ferry, and swimmers were jumping from the pier into the water, despite being asked not to.

Gardai attended the area five times in one day.

Colr Nicholas Crossan told the meeting that people were very much welcomed into Donegal, Inishowen and Buncrana but that the pier ‘isn’t the most suitable spot for swimming’.

The slipway at Buncrana Pier.

Colr Crossan said that there are other beaches in Buncrana people can visit and asked that signage be put in place warning people the pier is unsuitable for swimming.

Colr Rena Donaghey agreed, and said while everyone was delighted to see the good weather ‘it brought its problems for Buncrana pier’.

“Thirteen cars were blocking the ferry and those trying to get on and off. There were people sunbathing all over the path of the traffic for the ferry. The guards came down five times in one day and did a great job. But, as soon the guards left, they came back again. They also smashed all the bottles they had on the pier.”

Colr Donaghey said that Buncrana Tidy Towns tidied the area on a number of occasions and were concerned about children coming off the ferry ‘wearing wee sandals and the glass would have gone through their feet’.

Colr Donaghey also asked that signage or byelaws be put in place at the pier ‘to tell people they’re not allowed to drink’.

“The attraction too is jumping from the pier into the water and that is not the safest place to be. When we told them that, they said that we wanted to get rid of them. We were all young and we want them to enjoy themselves, but this was every single day when the good weather was here.”