If you are out and about for Derry Halloween over the next two you may come across this talented group of dancers doing the Time Warp.

We came across them dancing through the rain as crowds watched on from the shelter of Shipquay Gate on Saturday evening.

Every corner, nook and cranny in Derry’s ancient city centre seems to have something happening for Halloween so keep your eyes peeled.

Doing the Time Warp at Derry Halloween 2022.