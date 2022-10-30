VIDEO: Let's do the Time Warp again on the streets at Derry Halloween
It's just a jump to the left….And then a step to the right...
By Brendan McDaid
4 minutes ago
If you are out and about for Derry Halloween over the next two you may come across this talented group of dancers doing the Time Warp.
We came across them dancing through the rain as crowds watched on from the shelter of Shipquay Gate on Saturday evening.
Every corner, nook and cranny in Derry’s ancient city centre seems to have something happening for Halloween so keep your eyes peeled.
Video: Brendan McDaid/ Derry Journal.