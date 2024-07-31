Volunteers lend a hand to help keep Foyle Hospice gardens looking great in Derry
The volunteering day formed part of NI Water’s ‘Cares Challenge’ project, which has been operating for over ten years and is one of the largest corporate volunteering schemes in the north.
To date, over 1,500 staff have volunteered in 100 challenges, equating to more than 10,000 hours of volunteering to help support communities across the north.
NI Water volunteer Gillian Williamson thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.
“It was an excellent day – we helped out by doing a wide variety of activities and the Foyle Hospice staff made us feel very appreciated.”
As part of the programme, activities are planned for various groups throughout Northern Ireland each year and are set up in partnership with Business in the Community’s NI Cares Programme. The programme identifies organisations and charities within the local community who need a helping hand with physical tasks such as gardening and painting.
Rose Kelly, Director of People and Learning explained: “Our handy helpers have undertaken everything from gardening, painting and maintenance to environmental and fundraising days. It is often the extra support that these groups require to enhance their facilities, improve the lives of their members and operate their centres successfully.
“Volunteering has also proved to be a key part of our health and wellbeing toolkit. Our teams gain so much from the experience, not only by helping the community, but also having the chance to spend time with colleagues from around the business that they might not otherwise have a chance to meet.”
