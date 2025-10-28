Wall pulverised by Storm Éowyn repaired in Derry’s St. Columb’s Park

A wall pulverised when a mature tree fell on it in St. Columb’s Park during Storm Éowyn has now been fully renovated.

Significant damage was caused to coping and brickwork at the perimeter of the Walled Garden to the rear of St. Columb’s Park House when they tree fell in January.

Stone masons recently carried out repair works to the wall at the western end of the garden next to a woodland path that skirts the facility.

The wall has now been largely restored to its former state.