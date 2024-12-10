Derry City and Strabane District Council welcomed the arrival of the factory girls sculpture when it set in place this week as part of the ongoing works taking place as part of the Harbour Square Public Realm Project.

The sculpture, created by artist Chris Wilson, consists of three anthropomorphic bell shaped forms with night time illumination. The design is based on the shapes of spools of thread as used in the shirt factory. The sculptures are currently wrapped and will be unveiled once the public realm works are completed early next year.

Supported by the Department for Communities and DC&SDC, this exciting project will transform the Harbour Square, Custom House Street, Guildhall Street, Whittaker Street, and Foyle Embankment off Derry’s city centre and riverfront area. Works have been ongoing since the summer and it is hoped they will be completed early next year.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said it was exciting to see the artwork arriving in the city.