Watch: Storm Franklin - flooding at Faughan Valley golf course as river spills over before storm hits

With heavy rain overnight rivers swelled and burst their banks in a number of places including in Derry and the Strabane areas. Even as the rain eased and water began to run off flooded fields and roads today, evidence of the flooding could still be seen, including along stretches of the River Faughan in Derry.

In the area of Mobuoy bridge, parts of Faughan Valley golf course were submerged, while a field on the other side of the road was also underwater. There was also sigificant flooding in fields close to homes in the Drumahoe area, while the PSNI issued a warning about conditions on Plumbridge Road, Lower Strabane Road (Castlederg) and Victoria Road, describing these as “treacherous”.

Meanwhile a yellow warning is in force for wind gusts today and an amber warning for even stronger winds tomorrow (Monday) for Derry, Donegal, Strabane and the wider north west and north coast region.

Faughan Valley golf course close to Mobuoy bridge

The warning comes as the latest storm - Franklin - is expected to hit the north west hard later today and tomorrow.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are expected tonight and motorists are advised to be extremely careful especially given the flooding that has already affected a number of roads.