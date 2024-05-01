Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work consisting of five stainless steel and bronze figures was created by Inishowen-based Derry artist Maurice Harron and is known affectionately in Ireland as 'The Tinnies'.

The 18ft Tinnies were erected in 2000 and are located beside the Strabane bypass near the border with Lifford in County Donegal.

The work was commissioned by the former Strabane District Council in conjunction with the Strabane Lifford Development Commission to mark the transition to the new millennium.

