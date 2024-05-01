WATCH: Striking giant 18ft Let The Dance Begin sculptures in Strabane - Titans of Tyrone
The stunning 'Let The Dance Begin' metal sculptures of Irish traditional musicians in the town of Strabane in County Tyrone, Ireland.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The work consisting of five stainless steel and bronze figures was created by Inishowen-based Derry artist Maurice Harron and is known affectionately in Ireland as 'The Tinnies'.
The 18ft Tinnies were erected in 2000 and are located beside the Strabane bypass near the border with Lifford in County Donegal.
The work was commissioned by the former Strabane District Council in conjunction with the Strabane Lifford Development Commission to mark the transition to the new millennium.
This is the first in a series of videos celebrating public art across the north west of Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.