WATCH: Tourists give opinion on bar extension at Derry Girls mural

Badger’s Bar applied for permission for canvas awnings on powder coated aluminium frames of varying sizes back in November 2021 with confirmation that this necessitated alterations. Planning was granted in March the following 2022.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council claimed that the planning permission granted does not include the awning and structure on the elevation where the Derry Girls mural is located.
"Council is currently considering the matter,” the spokesperson added.
The Journal contacted the bar, who have declined to comment.
There was a mix of views among visiting tourists at the mural on Friday.
1. Vox Pop 2 DG.jpeg
Helen Hamlett pictured with her family from Warrington in England on a visit to the Derry Girls mural. Photo: DJ
2. Fayee De Leon. Photo: George Sweeney
Fayee De Leon from Maryland in the USA said the mural was the first stop on her list of things to see in Derry. "It's my first time in Ireland and particularly I put Derry Girls mural on my list. My favourite character is Clare. She is a good girl but does come under pressure from her friends. I can relate to that! It's very much how I have seen it in clips so I'm very glad I made the stop here." On the new awning, Fayee said: "I actually feel like it's a little bit more organised, less crowing around the mural in the back." Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Vox Pop 1 DG.jpg
Derry Girls fan Julie McKibbin from Sydney Australia: "Of course you can still see it but I think the pub got it wrong on this occasion. I saw it on the news last night and I thought, that's a terrible shame. Maybe they could reconsider, because this is important to a lot of people who watch the Derry Girls and learn about Derry - Londonderry and through the programme." Photo: DJ
4. Neil Wilson. Photo: George Sweeney
Neil Wilson from Sunderland in England said he liked Derry Girls. "I think it's very funny. We are visiting Londonderry, or Derry, for the day and this was one of the things we wanted to come and see." Neil wasn't a fan of the new outdoor seating infrastructure though. "It looks pretty poor doesn't it? It's going to spoil the view. Just for a couple of extra seats in the pub; there's plenty of seats elsewhere isn't there?" Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.