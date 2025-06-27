Water supply returning to 3,000 properties affected by large burst water main in Carndonagh

Uisce Éireann has said it is restoring normal water supply to 3,000 homes and businesses following a large burst in Cardonagh

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Areas affected by the burst include Cardonagh, Malin, Malin Head, Glengad, Umgall, Gleneely and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann said that, due to the complex nature of the burst at Cardonagh, it did take the service crews time to repair, ‘however, supply is now returning to all customers affected by this unplanned outage which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The network continues to recharge, and it’s expected that the majority of customers who experienced a disruption will have normal water supply restored. It can take 2-3 hours for the normal water supply to return as water refills the network, particularly for those properties on high ground or at the end of the network. Homes and businesses are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand.

Areas affected by the burst include Cardonagh, Malin, Malin Head, Glengad, Umgall, Gleneely and surrounding areas.

Damien O’Sullivan, Water Network Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann said: “We understand the inconvenience when a large burst of this nature occurs, and the crews worked as quickly as they could to remedy this unplanned outage. We thank the community for their understanding at this time. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.”

Uisce Éireann said it is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with them through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through the customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. For updates, please see the water supply and services section of the website and use reference number DON00094765.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the Text Updates page.