Water supply to be switched off in areas of Buncrana on October 11 to facilitate Buncrana Sewerage Scheme works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, are progressing works in Buncrana as part of a €31 million investment to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

To date, construction of the new pipeline in Buncrana has progressed without impacting customers’ water supply. As part of the next phase of works, a water main diversion is needed to allow for new sewer construction on Cockhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uisce Éireann said, that, in order to safely facilitate the new connection, it will be necessary for the water supply to be switched off for a period of time until the connection works are completed. To minimise disruption as much as possible to homes and businesses, the outage will commence tomorrow Wednesday, 11 October from 6pm until approximately 12 midnight. It is planned that supply will begin to return after this time. However, due to the size of the pipes and network, it could take a number of hours for normal supply to return to all customers as water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, are progressing works in Buncrana as part of a €31 million investment to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorl

A spokesperson said: “The outage will impact customers in the following areas: Cockhill Road, Tullyarvan, Ballymacarry, Ardarava, Cleenagh, Upper and Lower Ballymagan, Clonblosk and surrounding areas.

“As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes. Uisce Éireann advises customers to familiarise themselves with their storage capacity.”

Uisce Éireann’s Eunan Canavan explained: “Uisce Éireann is committed to enabling communities across Donegal to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing our critical infrastructure. These essential works along Cockhill Road, Buncrana are necessary to install new sewer pipes and increase capacity, allowing for current and future population growth of the town. The works will also include the decommissioning of two existing storm overflows which will improve water quality in the River Finn ensuring compliance with Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and the EPA Wastewater Discharge Licencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eunan continued: “We understand that this type of work may be disruptive to the local community which is why our experienced water services crews will work hard to complete the works and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible.”

In order to complete the works safely and efficiently, traffic management in the form of a stop/go system will continue to be in place for the duration of the works.

Ward & Burke Water Limited are carrying out the works on behalf and of Uisce Éireann.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this type of work, occasionally issues such as cloudy water (air bubbles), discolouration or internal airlocks may arise. For advice on how to resolve these issues, please visit www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage/.