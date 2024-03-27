‘We are on our knees:’ Hundreds pack into public meeting on ‘The People’s Document’ on Defective Blocks Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was standing room only at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, as men and women stood in any available space at the back and along the sides of the hall.

The crowd even spilled out into the foyer, as they waited to hear if the document, a joint initiative of Donegal campaign groups, would be endorsed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The People’s Document was informed by those living through the defective block crisis and sets out the principles of a True Defective Concrete Block 100% Redress.

Up to 1000 people attended the public meeting on 'The People's Document.'

One of the strongest messages emanating from the meeting was that the current scheme is not working and, as described by campaigner Michael Doherty, there are so many ‘obstacles in place,’ that only a ‘trickle’ of houses are getting through.

One homeowner, in an emotional address, told how he held his crying wife and children in his arms as they stood in the ‘shell’ of what was once their home, which is due to be demolished this month. He outlined how he is being left with a shortfall from the scheme of 100,000 euro.

Addressing the politicians in attendance, the man, from Ramelton, said the scheme does not work for anyone.

"’I’m on my knees. We all are. We are struggling. Please give us something to believe in.”

A small section of the crowd.

The four TDs who attended the meeting – to which all Donegal representatives were invited- were Sinn Féin Deputies Padraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty, Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh and Independent TD Thomas Pringle.

Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he could not attend the meeting as he was attending an agriculture and fisheries council meeting in Brussells. Senator Niall Blaney said he could not attend as he was on the ‘campaign trail’.

A number of Donegal County Councillors from all parties were also in attendance, as were party representatives. A letter of support was also read out from MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan.

All parties endorsed the people’s document. However, Sinn Féin did not endorse it fully, but said that, if they enter government, they will ensure 100% redress for principal residences and one rental property. Deputy Pearse Doherty said they then want to ‘do an assessment in relation to all other properties affected,’ including commercial properties and holiday homes and ascertain the type of scheme needed to address them.

A number of politicians were in attendance.

Addressing those gathered, Deputy Joe McHugh said he and Donegal County Councillor Johnny McGuinness had sent ‘The People’s Document’ to new Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach-in-waiting Simon Harris.

Deputy McHugh previously resigned the party whip after voting against the government on aspects of the DCB scheme. He told the meeting how, six months after he lost the whip, he received a call from then leader Leo Varadkar, following which he rang campaigner Michael Doherty to ask ‘what we need to achieve for me to go back into the party, as that’s what Leo was asking.’

"Michael mentioned transfer of eligibility and penalty-free downsizing, which was what was asked for me to get back into the party fold. It didn’t happen.”

Deputy Thomas Pringle said ‘The People’s Document’ was one which should never have had to be drawn up.

"We’re facing into the third bite of the cherry to get this right and it’s a sad reflection of Irish society, our country and the political system, that this is allowed to happen.”

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn outlined how he is constantly dealing with families who are experiencing issues and frustrations with the scheme.

"There is literally a black cloud over this country. It has devastated people’s lives and is destroying families and relationships.

"People are 10s of 1000s of euro short, they are dealing with bureaucracy and trying to get a square peg into a round hole.”

Dep MacLochlainn paid tribute to campaigners, for which there was thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

Donegal County Councillor Martin McDermott, who is chairperson of the council’s Defective Blocks Committee, told how he, too, lives in a defective block house that is due to be demolished.

He told how the committee has been meeting with Housing Department officials and working with campaigners to ‘try to fix some of the stumbling blocks we’re having with the scheme’.

Colr McDermott outlined how these included calls for ‘side by side builds’, particularly for families of children with disabilities, who ‘need to stay in their own homes until their house is remediated,’ as well as ensuring the ancillary grant is more attainable.

He added how the damage threshold also makes ‘no sense’.

"I have families coming to me with a report in their hand, stating their house is defective, but they can’t get onto the scheme. I explained to a department official that it’s like going to hospital and being told you need a heart bypass and then going to your own doctor and them saying: ‘Ah, you’re grand, go on home.’”

The meeting also heard concerns over how rental properties are deteriorating and how this will have an impact on the availability of accommodation for homeowners who need to move out of their property.

Campaigner Michael Doherty added how the large numbers in attendance, of up to 1000 people, sent a strong message that the scheme is ‘not right’.