Week of events planned as Foyle Pride Festival returns to Derry

Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council pictured with Kathleen Bradley, Festival Chair and Martin McConnellogue at the launch of the 28th Foyle Pride Festival which begins on the 23rd of August, continuing throughout the week t0 the 29th.

The programme was launched by members of the Foyle Pride Committee and Mayor of Derry & Strabane Alderman Graham Warke earlier this week.

Mayor Warke said: “I’m delighted as Mayor to play a small part in this fantastic annual event, and I want to congratulate the organisers who have put together a wonderful online programme with loads to look forward to. There’s such a fantastic range of events planned to celebrate the 28th year of the festival so make sure you check out the programme and get​ involved.”

The moslty online events kick off on Monday, August 23 with a Virtual Information Market detailing local services available, followed by a ‘Baking with Bill ‘ rainbow tower cake tutorial from Bill Duncan, Head Chef at the Foyle Hospice. This will be delivered via Foyle Pride’s YouTube channel at 3pm.

The Foyle Pride Awards will be streamed live from 7pm via Foyle Pride Facebook, followed at 9pm by a Remembrance event with people urged to light candles at home in memory of their loved ones at 9pm and upload photos with the tagline @foylepride.

Tuesday’s events will include another cooking demonstration as well as make-up and Drag Face tips from Aaron Toland, followed on Wednesday by Yoga with Johanna, a ‘Dying To Talk’ virtual cafe via Zoom, a reflection on various people’s lives in Different Journeys with UNISON, and Queen on Queens featuring Miss Mary Jayne and Robyn Diamond. Thursday will see local Councillors forming a virtual panel for Pride Does Politics, and a showing of the film PRIDE at the Nerve Centre, followed by the Big Pride Quiz.

People can learn to juggle with In Your Space on Friday online, followed by interviews with the winners of Pride Pooches and Pride in your Appearance.

‘The Inspiration that is Ruth Rose’ will feature Ruth, who became the oldest person in the UK to undergo gender reassignment surgery at the age of 81, and Country legends will take to the stage for Country Pride on Friday night, followed on Saturday by a 24 hour Pride take over of the airwaves at local radio station River FM.

The closing party on Sunday kicks off at 5pm with a mix of globally renowned DJs and local legends via Foyle Pride YouTube.