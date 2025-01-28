Well-known Inishowen church among Storm Éowyn damage as Donegal County Council opens support helpline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parts of Inishowen are still without electricity and water as the peninsula, like the rest of the country, recovers from Storm Éowyn.

A number of buildings across the peninsula were damaged by the ferocious winds brought in by the storm on Friday, including the well-known Star of the Sea Church in Desertegney.

One of seven churches designed by renowned architect Liam McCormick, the roof of the building sustained severe damage.

However, the local and parish community quickly worked together to temporarily re-roof the Church, with plans for further repair already underway.

In further examples of community spirit, many local businesses offered their premises for people to charge devices, boil water, have a complimentary cup of tea or coffee and come in from the cold.

Other businesses and individuals also offered rooms to those affected by defective blocks, so that they could be safe in the storm. Donegal County Council also confirmed it would reimburse those who had to stay in emergency accommodation during the storm.

Donegal County Council also confirmed on Monday that, ‘In response to an emerging humanitarian need,’ it has opened a helpline for those who need support following the impact of Storm Éowyn.

The Community Response Support Helpline is available on 1800 832 015 from 9.00am to 4.30pm this week.

The public can also reach them on their dedicated support email [email protected]

Donegal Public Services Centres located in Letterkenny, Milford, Donegal Town, Carndonagh and Dungloe, together with Library Services and Donegal County Museum (Letterkenny) welcome anyone in need of wi-fi and charging facilities to call in during opening hours. Updates on individual library branch services available will issue throughout the week as branches open. Opening hours and updates can be found at https://www.donegalculture.ie/en/visit-us/

Emergency calls should be directed to 911 or 112

Speaking at the Donegal County Council meeting on Monday, Chief Executive John McLaughlin said the council and county is currently ‘in recovery mode’ and are seeking to reach out to and identify those in need.

The council has been meeting with various agencies.

including the ESB, Uisce Eireann, Gardai and the HSE .

The government has announced that local authorities will continue to coordinate a local level response to the needs of people who have been significantly impacted by the storm.