Below is an overview of the projects due to be funded under the City Deal for the Derry City & Strabane District Council area, valued at around £300 million.

Derry City Centre Regeneration

The creation of a world class city waterfront and riverfront space that will act as a stimulus for innovation and investment in the heart of the city. The project partners stated: “We envisage a riverfront space that will have tree-lined avenues, new pedestrian and cycle routes and people friendly pedestrian squares and meeting points. We aspire to the Riverfront becoming a lively and vibrant place that will be complemented with a new and reimagined public space at Queen’s Quay, Guildhall Square, Foyle Street and Harbour Square roundabout.”

Strabane town centre Regeneration

Centre for Industrial Digitalisation, Robotics and Automation (CIDRA) os one project to be taken forward. Photo of the SCANi-hub. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

This project aims to totally transform and regenerate the Strabane Canal Basin site to create a leisure centre, health hub, higher and further education campus, an innovation centre and civic building with incubation units and a pedestrian footpath that will link all these key services to Strabane town centre. In addition to regenerating this former commercial site, the project will also see the total revitalisation of Strabane town centre with the creation of enhanced public realm infrastructure.

School of Medicine

A game-changer for the region, the School of Medicine will train new doctors and help to address the ongoing medical work-force shortage across the medical profession in Northern Ireland. The School of Medicine is promoted as having a far-reaching impact, contributing to the future of the health system and the well-being of the people of the region.

Maritime Museum DNA

The Ulster University Medical School is set to be built in the city. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

This project will see the creation of an interactive maritime visitor attraction experience at Ebrington entitled ‘Derry~Londonderry on the North Atlantic (DNA)’. This will be an interactive and high spec visitor attraction space that will narrate the story of the city and region and the important role it has played in global historical events. It aims to deliver a unique maritime visitor experience and archive that will share the region’s unique historic significance and collections to a global audience.

Walled City Experience

This project aims to deliver and develop a vibrant walled city visitor experience in the heart in the city that will celebrate and promote the unique cultural and heritage offering with improved accessibility and connectivity. “Through this project, we aim to make Derry~Londonderry a unique urban destination that fully integrates our entire tourism offering to offer a Walled city tourism experience that is preserved and enhanced and showcases the commercial and cultural life of our city,” the authors stated.

SMART City

Graph showing the impact the City Deal could have,

This element aims to create a city and district that is data driven with lots of technologies. “We aim to be at the leading edge of urban innovation through the creation of smart technologies to help support businesses and the public and improve public service delivery. The SMART city project will use state of the art technologies to position the city and region as a smart driven city where we use data to bring about positive changes in citizen behaviours through a range of technologies.”

5G/ Digital Enabling Infrastructure

To create next generation technologies and connectivity to the city and district by providing the public with access to the internet that allows them to connect their homes and businesses from any device whilst on the move through full fibre gigabit capability 5g connectivity. The project aims to provide those in rural areas that currently have poor or no broadband, with a range of new capabilities and improved speed, capacity and accessibility.

Skills/ Employability/ Pathways

The projected impact in terms of jobs.

The project aim to create a series of interventions aimed at supporting young people by providing jobs and skills opportunities. The Youth Investment Programme is centred around young people and aims to overcome the barriers many of them face when accessing skills and employment. It involves working with a range of partners to encourage marginalised young people to re-engage in education, learning or employment. The Intermediate Labour Market programme will provide support through paid work experience that will be augmented with training qualifications and personal development support while the Digital Skills Programme aims at building on the skills and capacity of young people to access and create digital and smart technology.

Centre for Industrial Digitalisation, Robotics and Automation (CIDRA)

CIDRA will support industry and commerce in their adoption and exploitation of industrial digital technologies, robotics and automation promoting innovation and accelerating new applications in the service sectors. At the heart of this proposal is the need to improve innovation, productivity and competitiveness in the regional economic base whilst considering the needs, skills, and well-being of the future worker. The creation of more innovative and competitive businesses that have adopted new and emerging digital and smart technologies will improve productivity and create new high value jobs.

Cognitive Analytics Research Laboratory (CARL)

CARL is a transformational new cutting-edge Applied Research Centre that brings together data analytics and Artificial Intelligence expertise which are key technologies for future innovation. The Centre seeks to exploit the advances in High Performance Computing by applying Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques to sectors as diverse as health, financial technology, media, energy and public policy, ensuring industry is better equipped to grasp global opportunities and deliver positive impacts on their businesses and create more high value jobs.

The Transformation Healthcare Research Innovation Value Based Ecosystem (THRIVE)

Embedding world-class medical research in the heart of the community, THRIVE is a visionary healthcare project which meets urgent local and global healthcare needs. THRIVE will create a new healthcare quarter on the Strand Road in Derry with the development of a Healthcare Research Institute (HRI). It will also see the expansion of C-TRIC at Altnagelvin Hospital. This research-led, community and industry-facing facility developed in response to the strategic needs of the Northern Ireland health and life science industry and in recognition of the global opportunities that exist in the area of personalised and genomics medicine delivering tangible patient, economic and societal benefits along with high value jobs. Core to this project will be the establishment of a Community Health Company which will study the genes of the people of the region.