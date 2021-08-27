Where’s the next mobile vaccination clinic in Derry and which pharmacies offer Moderna to over 18s?

Around 350 pharmacies are currently providing the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 40 in the north and since its roll-out in March 2021, the Community Pharmacy Vaccine Programme has already administered more than 135,000 COVID-19 jabs.

It is estimated that these numbers will increase as community pharmacies become the main provider of first doses of the vaccine through the Department of Health’s Evergreen Programme.

Moderna vaccines are offered to all adults age 18-39 at some pharmacies at present with more to begin offering this service next from next week.

Coronavirus vaccinations in the north.

Vaccination is available by appointment for the Moderna vaccine at around 50 participating community pharmacies R. Further details on pharmacy bookings are available on the Health and Care NI website and the location of those offering Moderna can be found at www.healthandcareni.net/pharmacy_rota/Covid_Moderna_Vaccination_Pharmacies.htmlThe next Mobile vaccine clinic will be at Long Tower Youth Club in Derry on Wednesday 1 September, from 12.00pm to 8.00pm.

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI said they are “urging” people who haven’t yet gotten a vaccine to do so.

“It was fantastic to see the success of The Big Jab Weekend,” he said.

“We encourage those seeking the vaccine at a community pharmacy to check out the web portal so you can find the closest vaccinating pharmacy. Getting vaccinated is the greatest protection from the virus and the best tool on offer to help Northern Ireland move out of restrictions and return to normal society. In the coming weeks, we will see a further uplift of pharmacies providing the Moderna vaccine, which will expand the options available for those who remain unvaccinated.”

Community Pharmacy NI say that the majority of pharmacies are only supplying the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time. A small number are providing Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations with more pharmacies being added next week. In order to be vaccinated at a Community Pharmacy, you have to be registered with a GP in Northern Ireland and are required to meet the eligible age cohort. Mr. Greene says public health remains their “top priority.”