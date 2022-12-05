Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route €7.6million link up a huge boost for Derry & NW - MLA

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin welcomed the new funding from the Irish Government’s Shared Island Unit to connect the two routes as part of a wider €50m package of measures.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media will make available up to €7.6m for tourism agencies to progress a new collaboration to link the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route tourism brands.

The funding will enable tourism agencies to conduct joint work to connect these two internationally-recognised brands, to achieve longer visitor stays and greater economic benefits in the North West and Northern coast regions.

Crowds enjoy Portrush beach along the Causeway Coast and Glens route. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media will oversee the project in consultation with the Department for Economy (NI).

There has been a long campaign to link up the two routes with Derry CIty as the jewel where they meet. Currently the CCR stops outside Derry in Northern Ireland and WWA ends at the border at Muff in Donegal in the Republic, just 6 miles away from Derry city centre.

An Taoiseach Michéal Martin said: “Through today’s Shared Island investment announcements, we will take forward new all-island opportunities including on climate action and biodiversity conservation, capitalising on the island’s tourism offering, celebrating our diverse cultures and traditions, and enabling world class research and innovation capacity on the island of Ireland.

“This forward-looking and positive ambition is at the very heart of our Shared Island initiative. We will do more in the years to come - with priorities set by Government on enterprise, education, active travel and transport - to create a more connected, sustainable and prosperous island for all communities on the island of Ireland.”

Lady’s Bay on Buncrana’s Shore Front in Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 045

Ms McLaughlin said the move would be a huge boost to the North West’s tourism offering.

Foyle MLA Ms McLaughlin said: “I’m delighted that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced funding to link the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route through the Shared Island Unit.”

"This is something the SDLP and people in this area have long campaigned for and in fact we included it as part of our proposed Jobs Creation Strategy for the North-West that I launched earlier this year. We are at our best when we work together and I approached successive Economy Ministers to highlight the impact this move would have on Derry as a hub along the route. I’m very pleased that the potential benefits to our all-island tourism sector have finally been recognised.”

MS McLaughlin said we are “so lucky on this island to have some of the most beautiful coastline found anywhere”.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

"The Causeway Coastal Route is famous for its fantastic views, beaches and seaside towns and villages and it perfectly complements the Wild Atlantic Way in providing people with a fantastic experience while travelling around Ireland, exploring what we have to offer and our wonderful natural resources.

“As the place where the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route meets Derry is uniquely placed to benefit from this link-up and to act as a stopping point along the way for those travelling along the route, providing a first class experience to visitors from around the world. Tourism is so important to our economy, bringing much needed investment and jobs.

