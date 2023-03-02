Met Éireann is predicting temperature lows of -1 to 0 degrees Celsius from Monday on, although this will rise to 4 to 7 degrees by day over the course of the first half of the week.

The Irish meteorological body has also said that light sleet showers are possible on Tuesday, March 7.

The UK Met Office forecast for Derry meanwhile is also predicting wintry weather for early next week. In its forecast for the weekend and Monday, March 6 it states: “Often cloudy with a scattering of mainly light showers. Some breaks, mainly to the lee of high ground. Becoming colder from the northeast, with snow and hail showers by Monday.”

Derry's Brooke Park in the snow back in January.

The Met Office elaborated in its forecast for Ulster with the following: “Winds will become northerly on Monday and freshen. There'll be scattered showers, some turning to sleet or snow on the hills and mountains. Day time temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees in the north, still 7 or 8 degrees further to the south.“Monday night will be very cold with temperatures dropping well below freezing as colder air moves over the country from the north.“From Tuesday on it is expected to be colder with the chance of any showers turning to sleet and snow, although currently all indications suggest it will stay largely dry.”

Let’s hope if March is coming in like a lion it will indeed, as the old saying goes, go out like a lamb with fingers crossed for some fine spring weather when this cold spell ends. Till then, wrap up warm and be sure to check in with older and vulnerable relatives, friends and neighbours.

