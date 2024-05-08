Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roads minister John O’Dowd said permanent repairs at Cambourne Park and Adelaide Avenue will be carried out once ‘resources allow’.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the minister if more substantial repairs in the Woodburn area were in the pipeline.

The Infrastructure Minister replied: “The potholes on Cambourne Park and Adelaide Avenue were made safe using a temporary repair as the plant that supplies material for a permanent repair was closed for the Easter holidays.

Cambourne Park and Adelaide Avenue

“This work will now be followed up with permanent repairs as soon as resources allow.”

Mr. O’Dowd provided the information in response to a Written Assembly Question tabled by the MLA.