Woodburn pothole repairs were temporary due to the Easter holidays

Potholes on two streets in the Woodburn area of the Waterside were recently repaired but only on a temporary basis because a plant that supplies material to the Department for Infrastructure was closed over Easter.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th May 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Roads minister John O’Dowd said permanent repairs at Cambourne Park and Adelaide Avenue will be carried out once ‘resources allow’.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked the minister if more substantial repairs in the Woodburn area were in the pipeline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Infrastructure Minister replied: “The potholes on Cambourne Park and Adelaide Avenue were made safe using a temporary repair as the plant that supplies material for a permanent repair was closed for the Easter holidays.

Cambourne Park and Adelaide AvenueCambourne Park and Adelaide Avenue
Cambourne Park and Adelaide Avenue

“This work will now be followed up with permanent repairs as soon as resources allow.”

Mr. O’Dowd provided the information in response to a Written Assembly Question tabled by the MLA.

Ms. McLaughlin recently urged the minister to prioritise the Strand Road, Fanad Drive, Park Avenue, Rosemount Avenue, Fountain Hill and Iniscarn Road for resurfacing.

Related topics:John O'DowdPotholesDepartment for InfrastructureSDLP

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.