The housing association behind almost 100 new social homes in the Templemore area of Derry have given an update on the project.

Arbour Housing told the Journal this week that the major social housing project – one of the largest currently under development in the city – is earmarked to be fully completed by September 2025, although that date is not confirmed as yet.

Some of the homes on the 6.5 acre site may be allocated and occupied prior to full completion as part of a phased hand over.

Significant progress has already been made at the site, which is located between College Glen off Templemore Road and the Buncrana Road roundabout, and directly opposite Faustina Retail Park on one side and Templemore Sports Complex on the other.

Work continuing on site this week. A total of 58 new two bedroom and three bedroom homes will form part of the development.

Once completed, the EHA/ Arbour Housing development will provide 58 mainly semi-detached two bedroom and three bedroom houses and 40 new apartments.

The homes will provide a mixture of general needs social housing, wheelchair accessible housing and over 55s housing.

Planning permission for the development, which is being undertaken by EHA Group in partnership with Arbour Housing, was unanimously granted by Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee’s back in April 2022.

The project, it is estimated, involves an investment of around £11.5 million to the local economy and has led to the creation of around 80 jobs during the ongoing construction process.

Construction workers on site this week. There will be 40 flats as part of the new housing development complex at Templemore.

Back in 2020 the consultancy Gravis said that the new development at Templemore would bring various benefits.

“The environmental quality of the site will be significantly enhanced, and the residential amenity of the surrounding properties is protected through careful design.

“In addition the site will be accessible by all members of society including those with impaired mobility or visual capabilities. The development is also accessible by public transport,” the statement read.

A spokesperson for EHA said at the time: “EHA Group are an experienced and dedicated local construction firm committed to delivering the highest quality projects.

Solar panels on the new homes under construction in Derry.