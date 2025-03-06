Work set to begin 'on the ground' next week at Derry’s new municipal cemetery

Work is set to commence on the ground next week at the site secured for the development of Derry’s new municipal cemetery, Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed today.

The site, located on the outskirts of the City on the Mullenan Road, will provide 3,500 new burial plots as well as a memorial garden, administration building, public toilets, storage buildings and parking.

As well as main access to the site from Mullenan Road, the cemetery will be linked to the city via a new footway to Ballougry Road, which will facilitate a pedestrian and cycling connection to the greenway stretch know as ‘The Line’, subject to land acquisition.

Much work has gone into selecting and assessing a suitable location for the new cemetery as space at the City Cemetery nears full capacity. It is envisaged that the new cemetery will facilitate up to 20 years burial capacity with the potential for further expansion on to adjoining lands

Full planning permission was granted for the development of the site in September 2024, and the company behind the delivery of the £3.73m contract is E Quinn Civils Ltd, from Pomeroy Co. Tyrone.

They hope to begin ground works on site from March 10 and it’s anticipated that the first phase of the development of the overall site will take approximately a year to complete.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, welcomed the news, saying: “I want to acknowledge the extensive work that has gone into this key strategic project to date. There are many issues to consider when planning a new cemetery and it has meant a lengthy and complex process to reach this stage today.

"This marks a significant milestone and I am delighted to see work now begin on site to deliver this vital facility for our citizens.”

The overall cemetery facility will be developed on a phased basis with a view to the first interments taking place at the conclusion of the first phase of development, but the plans can accommodate burials sooner than this if required.

Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said: “I am pleased to see the commencement of works on site next week, after what has been a lengthy and very challenging process to identify a suitable site that will fulfil the burial needs here in the city.

"Much consideration has gone into selecting a suitable site and I am confident the site at Mullenan offers a peaceful and serene setting in keeping with its use for visitors, with the space to accommodate all the facilities needed, and I look forward to seeing the work on the first Phase progress now at pace and brought into use in a timely manner.”