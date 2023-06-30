Work underway on essential new water supply system from Campsie to Strabane

NI Water has announced Phase 1 of the Carmoney to Strabane Strategic Trunk Main has commenced and the overall project will be completed by the end of 2024.

Gary McFadden, NI Water Senior Capital Project Manager said: “We are pleased to announce this major Water Improvement Project, which will greatly improve the robustness and resilience of the water supply infrastructure in the wider Derry/Londonderry and Strabane areas.

“The project will help safeguard the provision of high-quality drinking water throughout the wider Northwest region. It will be particularly important during the winter months and other unplanned events, such as a water supply interruption, to ensure maximum security of supply for our customers in the local area.

Water Improvement Scheme gets underway to benefit customers in the North West

“The NI Water project team would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as this essential scheme progresses.”

The contract for the civil construction work has been awarded to Murphy/Dawson Wam JV and McAdam Design will assist with Project Management and technical support.

Preparation work for construction is now well underway, and the project team will re-engage with landowners to discuss further details and commence ground investigations. The team has also conducted up-to-date environmental and ecological surveys.

