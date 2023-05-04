News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Works under way to repair damaged busy quayside walking route in Derry - MLA

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed action to repair damaged paving along the riverfront following concerns raised with the Department for Communities’ (DfC) North West Development team.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:58 BST

The Foyle MLA said remedial works have now begun ‘following my reports of hazardous loose and uneven flagstones along the Quay’.

“This walkway is enjoyed by pedestrians and cyclists alike, and has enjoyed an upsurge in popularity in recent years,” Mr Durkan said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This has resulted in a significant increase in footfall meaning that the need for repair work was almost inevitable. Many people have been in touch with my office concerned that damaged, uneven paving presented a trip hazard or worse if not addressed.

Mark H Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Mark H Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Mark H Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Most Popular

“As one of the busiest walking routes in the city, it’s important that any safety concerns are attended to as a matter of urgency. I must commend DfC’s North West division for their swift response in commencing these necessary repairs which they envision will be completed by mid-May.”

Related topics:Mark H DurkanFoyle MLASDLPDerryDepartment for CommunitiesNorth West