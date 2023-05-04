Works under way to repair damaged busy quayside walking route in Derry - MLA
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed action to repair damaged paving along the riverfront following concerns raised with the Department for Communities’ (DfC) North West Development team.
The Foyle MLA said remedial works have now begun ‘following my reports of hazardous loose and uneven flagstones along the Quay’.
“This walkway is enjoyed by pedestrians and cyclists alike, and has enjoyed an upsurge in popularity in recent years,” Mr Durkan said.
"This has resulted in a significant increase in footfall meaning that the need for repair work was almost inevitable. Many people have been in touch with my office concerned that damaged, uneven paving presented a trip hazard or worse if not addressed.
“As one of the busiest walking routes in the city, it’s important that any safety concerns are attended to as a matter of urgency. I must commend DfC’s North West division for their swift response in commencing these necessary repairs which they envision will be completed by mid-May.”