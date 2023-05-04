Works under way to repair damaged busy quayside walking route in Derry - MLA

The Foyle MLA said remedial works have now begun ‘following my reports of hazardous loose and uneven flagstones along the Quay’.

“This walkway is enjoyed by pedestrians and cyclists alike, and has enjoyed an upsurge in popularity in recent years,” Mr Durkan said.

"This has resulted in a significant increase in footfall meaning that the need for repair work was almost inevitable. Many people have been in touch with my office concerned that damaged, uneven paving presented a trip hazard or worse if not addressed.

Mark H Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.