Works are taking place to address surface water inundations at a flooding hotspot in Derry.

The Department of Infrastructure is taking steps to reduce the amount of water flowing into a culvert underneath the Creggan Road by-wash, according to Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy. Works will be completed in January

He said the improvements will be a relief to commuters who have endured years of road closures during heavy rainfall.

"I am delighted that after significant lobbying the DfI has begun works to address ongoing flooding at the by-wash site.

Previous flooding at the Creggan Road by-wash.

“DfI staff are currently upgrading the inlet and grill for the culvert on Creggan Road at the By Wash. Measures will then be introduced to reduce the volume of surface water flowing into this hollow in Creggan Road and reduce the likelihood of flooding on the carriageway.