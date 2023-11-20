Works underway to address flooding at Creggan Road by-wash
The Department of Infrastructure is taking steps to reduce the amount of water flowing into a culvert underneath the Creggan Road by-wash, according to Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy. Works will be completed in January
He said the improvements will be a relief to commuters who have endured years of road closures during heavy rainfall.
"I am delighted that after significant lobbying the DfI has begun works to address ongoing flooding at the by-wash site.
“DfI staff are currently upgrading the inlet and grill for the culvert on Creggan Road at the By Wash. Measures will then be introduced to reduce the volume of surface water flowing into this hollow in Creggan Road and reduce the likelihood of flooding on the carriageway.
“This work is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024 and importantly there will be no road closures whilst the work is taking place,” he said.