‘You are now entering Derry - an apartheid-free zone’ signs erected in city
The initiative by the Bloody Sunday Trust forms part of this year's anniversary events, and was launched by the Palestinian Youth Movement at the weekend as the first sign was erected at the Junction of Letterkenny Road and Lone Moor Road in the Brandywell area.
Tony Doherty, chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said: “As we gather to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Bloody Sunday we do so with Palestine at the front of our hearts and minds. Derry has faced down many injustices nationally and internationally over the years and will do so again.
“It is important that we remember that the apartheid system is a root cause of the problems in Palestine, even while it is being overshadowed as an issue by the ongoing Israeli genocide.”
Mr. Doherty, whose father was among those killed on January 30, 1972 in the Bogside, said the new signs were a “fitting and very welcome way to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday.”
The Bloody Sunday Trust recently also welcomed the issuing of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, the use of starvation and the deliberate targeting of medical facilities “further criminalises the Zionist apartheid regime”.
A spokesperson said: “If international law is to retain any credibility the ICC and ICJ interventions must hasten the ending of the apartheid regime just as international pressure, including sanctions, brought an end to apartheid in South Africa.
“Derry will always stand in solidarity with Palestine against the injustices they are facing and has repeatedly expressed support for the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and self determination.”
The Bloody Sunday Trust is a member of the Irish Anti-Apartheid Campaign for Palestine, a coalition of Irish civil society organisations, trade unions and academic experts which represents over a million people and which is “committed to working collaboratively to end Israeli apartheid against Palestinians”.