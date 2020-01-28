Farmers and landowners will be fully consulted on Malin Head Visitor Plan walking routes

Donegal County Council and Failte Ireland have issued a joint statement on the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan.

Both bodies said they are ‘working with key agencies, business partners and community stakeholders to deliver’ the plan for Malin Head.

“The aim of this plan is to leverage Malin Head’s position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way and guide the future development of tourism for the area in a sustainable way which will deliver economic benefits to the local community.”

They added how they both ‘undertook an extensive consultative process in developing the plan’.

This began in May 2019 with 310 people attending engagement workshops at Malin Head Community Centre, McGrorys Hotel in Culdaff, Colgan Hall, Carndonagh and Malin Village.

“Engagement with stakeholders and the local community was ongoing throughout the remainder of 2019 as the draft plan was developed.

“In December, the public were invited to review and submit their feedback on the draft plans and emerging concept ideas at a number of events. These events were well attended, and the feedback was broadly positive. The draft plans were also made available for review and feedback on Donegalcoco.ie.”

They said: “During the consultation process, a number of walking routes in the area were identified for potential development. These routes have been included in the draft plan as concept ideas.

“Arising from recent concerns in the locality, both agencies wish to assure local farmers and landowners that none of these routes will be advanced for further consideration and/or development without full consultation with the landowners concerned.”

Both bodies said they are ‘committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders’ to deliver a plan that will provide unique opportunities for tourism and economic development for Malin Head.’