Fatal collision involving lorry and pedestrian in Letterkenny: Gardai at scene as appeal issued
The tragic incident occurred on the R245 at Magheranan in Letterkenny shortly before 6:00am this morning, Friday March 15.The pedestrian, a male in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Letterkenny where a post mortem will take place in due course. The lorry driver was uninjured.The road is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R245 at Magheranan from 5am is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.