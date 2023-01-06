File sent to judiciary after Lebanese army completes investigation into killing of Private Seán Rooney

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) confirmed a report was filed on Tuesday, January 3.

“After the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army completed the basic investigations into the Al-Aqibiya incident, on 3/1/2023 it referred the main file to the competent judiciary,” it stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development follows the death of the 23-year-old peacekeeper from Newtowncunningham, who was shot dead when the convoy in which he was travelling was attacked between Tyre and Sidon.

Private Seán Rooney

Just after Christmas the commander of the LAF General Joseph Aoun visited Camp Shamrock in Al-Tiri to express solidarity on the loss of Private Seán Rooney.

The visit was to honour 'the four Irish soldiers whose vehicle was shot at in the town of Al-Aqibiya on December 14, which led to the martyrdom of the soldier Seán Cormac Rooney and the wounding of his three comrades'.