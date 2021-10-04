Fire in Derry city centre flat being treated as arson

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following a fire at a flat in the Chamberlain Street area of the city on Sunday morning.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “Officers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the address, having received a report of the incident at around 4.20am.

“NIFR officers extinguished the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anyone acting suspiciously. Please get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 386 of 03/10/21.”