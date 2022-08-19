News you can trust since 1772
Firearms incident in Galliagh last summer: Man (60) arrested

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry, who are investigating a firearms incident in Galliagh last summer, have today, Friday, 19th August, arrested a 60-year-old man.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:47 am

Police said the man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “The arrest is part of an investigation by Criminal Investigation Branch into the incident in Fern Park in the city on 20th August last year during which a number of shots were fired in the air.

“This is the third arrest as part of this investigation.

“On 28th August last year, a 31-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and was later released unconditionally.

“A 27-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act on 30th June of this year was later released unconditionally.”

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and detectives continue to appeal for information.

