Police have said they are dealing with “sporadic disorder” in Nailors Row beside the City Walls in Derry tonight, Saturday.

A number of incidents have unfolded in the vicinity of Nailor’s Row and Bishop’s Gate where a heavy police presence has been stationed for several hours. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Video footage showing a crowd on the banking by the walls and a fleet of landrovers has emerged online.

The developments on Saturday night have come within hours of the Apprentice Boys of Derry’ Relief of Derry march passing off.

PSNI

Thousands gathered in the city for the annual event, and all roads were reopened as of late afternoon following the return parades and the dispersal of those gathered.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are dealing with sporadic disorder in Nailors Row in Derry/Londonderry where fireworks have been thrown at police.

"We are working to bring the situation under control and urge people to avoid the area in the meantime.

"An update will be provided in due course.”

Meanwhile in unrelated incidents elsewhere in the north, police on Saturday said that a number of protests in Belfast city centre on Friday passed off “largely without incident, however police are investigating a number of overnight reports of damage to property and vehicles”.

Police said a mosque on Greenwell Street in Newtownards was attacked at around 1am. A petrol bomb was thrown but failed to ignite and racist graffiti was daubed on the building.

Cars were set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens in Belfast and both incidents are being treated as racially motivated hate crimes.

The rear door of a restaurant on Ormeau Road was also kicked and racial slurs shouted to the workers inside.

A total of five further arrests were made on Friday, bringing the total number of people arrested to 31.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “We continue to investigate all reports made to us in relation to the recent disorder on our streets and we will be making further arrests. The outpouring of support from our communities for their Muslim neighbours has been heartening and more accurately reflects the views of most of the citizens of Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland over the weekend to ensure our communities are kept safe.”