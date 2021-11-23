Five fire engines including high rise appliance attending fire in Derry

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews responded to a call-out on the Alder Road in Ballyarnett at 4.12pm.

"Two fire appliances from Strabane fire station and two appliances from Northland fire station and an aerial appliance are currently in attendance. Firefighters were called to reports of a kitchen on fire at a commercial property this afternoon. The incident is currently on-going," the spokesperson said.