Five fire engines including high rise appliance attending fire in Derry

Five fire appliances including the fire service's high rise VEMA aerial appliance are currently attending an ongoing fire at a commercial premises in the Culmore area of Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 5:40 pm
Ongoing incident on the Alder Road.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews responded to a call-out on the Alder Road in Ballyarnett at 4.12pm.

"Two fire appliances from Strabane fire station and two appliances from Northland fire station and an aerial appliance are currently in attendance. Firefighters were called to reports of a kitchen on fire at a commercial property this afternoon. The incident is currently on-going," the spokesperson said.

