Flat torched by arsonists

A flat was torched in Top of the Hill in an arson attack this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.



Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: "The fire at a flat in the Strabane Old Road area, which was unoccupied at the time, was reported to us at around 7.05 a.m.



"Police attended along with The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, which has confirmed this was a deliberate ignition and so we are treating it as arson.



"Thankfully, the fire failed to take hold and only minimal damage was caused to the front door of the flat. No injuries were reported.



"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around 7am this morning and saw anything suspicious, or to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 384 of 20/10/18."



