Football V Homophobia: Support of local teams welcomed

Local sport teams have been praised for their continued support of the Foyle Pride Festival’s Football v Homophobia ahead of its return this weekend.

The five-a-side event is back again for its fourth year and organisers say that each year the competition has gone from strength to strength, with more and more players participating.

Local football representatives and organisers of Football v Homphobia have anyone who fancies playing to get in touch.

Meave O’Neill, an organiser of the Pride event, said:

“With this football tournament, we aim to celebrate the equality and diversity of LGBTQ+ people in sport whilst challenging the homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and invisibility of LGBTQ+ people that currently exists in football.

“There has been a real highlight of homophobia and football with the World Cup this year taking place in Russia, and we think it is so important to include sport within the Pride programme.”

The Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia tournament will be Sunday 19 August from 1 to 4pm at the Brandywell.

The tournament is for players 16 and older, and is open to all skill levels and genders.

To play, teams must register in advance and each player is asked to donate £5 per player to participate; £25 per team.

Maeve O’Neill continued: “We are so excited to be in the Brandywell this year, so even if you don’t want to play there are stands to cheer from, and we will have a penalty shoot-out competition for anyone who wants to join in.

“We are delighted with the continued support from footballers across this city, from Derry City Ladies FC, Institute FC, Derry City FC, Foyle Bells FC, rugby players, GAA players and many more local clubs and players.”

For more information see the Foyle Pride Festival facebook page.

To enter a team into the tournament email: foylefootballvhomophobia@gmail.com or call 02871283030.