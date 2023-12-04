Four fishermen rescued from Lough Foyle
Four fishermen were rescued from Lough Foyle on Sunday after their fishing vessel overturned.
The Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Malin Head confirmed that they and the Belfast Coastguard successfully coordinated the rescue of four fishermen after the alert was raised by the activation of a personal locator beacon (PLB) when a 30 foot vessel fishing herring overturned.
The casualties were located and recovered by the Greencastle Coast Guard D Class boat and transferred to hospital by the Sligo-based helicopter R118.