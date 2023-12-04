News you can trust since 1772

Four fishermen rescued from Lough Foyle

Four fishermen were rescued from Lough Foyle on Sunday after their fishing vessel overturned.
By Laura Glenn
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT
The Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Malin Head confirmed that they and the Belfast Coastguard successfully coordinated the rescue of four fishermen after the alert was raised by the activation of a personal locator beacon (PLB) when a 30 foot vessel fishing herring overturned.

The casualties were located and recovered by the Greencastle Coast Guard D Class boat and transferred to hospital by the Sligo-based helicopter R118.

The Portrush Lifeboat was also involved with the search alongside other local craft.

Malin Head Coast Guard said the ‘casualties are in good spirits following their ordeal.’

They added: “This rescue highlights the importance of having a properly registered PLB and knowing how to use it.

"Ultimately this device saved four lives today.”