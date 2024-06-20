Four month old baby narrowly avoids injury after black Ford Focus breaks red light in Derry
The incident occurred in John Street at approximately 12.25pm.
The PSNI received a report of a black Ford Focus breaking a red light at the pedestrian crossing in John Street close to Carlisle Circus.
“Two pedestrians who were pushing a pram with a four month old baby in it had to take evasive action to prevent being stuck by this vehicle.
“Police investigations are underway, however initial enquiries suggest CCTV has not caught the incident. This is where we need your help to identify the vehicle. Do you have Dash Cam or did you witness the incident? If you did, your piece of the jigsaw could assist Police to identify the driver.
“If however you are the driver, then please make yourself known to Police as it is very likely we will be knocking your door soon,” the PSNI said.
