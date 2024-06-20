Four month old baby narrowly avoids injury after black Ford Focus breaks red light in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A four-month old baby narrowly avoided injury after a car drove through a red light in Derry city centre on Wednesday, police have said.

The incident occurred in John Street at approximately 12.25pm.

The PSNI received a report of a black Ford Focus breaking a red light at the pedestrian crossing in John Street close to Carlisle Circus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Two pedestrians who were pushing a pram with a four month old baby in it had to take evasive action to prevent being stuck by this vehicle.

John Street. A four-month old baby narrowly avoided injury after a car drove through a red light in Derry city centre on Wednesday.

“Police investigations are underway, however initial enquiries suggest CCTV has not caught the incident. This is where we need your help to identify the vehicle. Do you have Dash Cam or did you witness the incident? If you did, your piece of the jigsaw could assist Police to identify the driver.