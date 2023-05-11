Four vehicle road traffic collision in Derry: Motorists asked to avoid area
Motorists are advised to avoid the Victoria Road, Newbuildings following a four vehicle road traffic collision.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th May 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Personnel from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and emergency service colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently attending the scene of the multi-vehicle road traffic collision in the area.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “A diversion is in place for city-bound traffic at the Clampernow Road.
“Please avoid the area if you can, and seek an alternative route for your journey.”