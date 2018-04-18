Foyle Bridge reopened following incident

The Foyle Bridge in Derry has reopened to traffic following an incident earlier today.

The bridge was closed along the citybound lanes from around 08:15am this morning with ambulance, fire and rescue and PSNI personnel witnessed at the scene.

PSNI officers were stationed at the Waterside end of the bridge to redirect traffic.

The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed.

A spokeserson for the Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are in attendance at an incident at Foyle Bridge this morning following a call received at 08:09.

“One Rapid Response Vehicle Paramedic, one Emergency Ambulance crew and one Officer were dispatched to the incident.

“The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

“This is an ongoing incident and we are maintaining a presence at the scene.”