Free Derry Museum receives gift from Archbishop of Canterbury

The Museum of Free Derry has received a special gift from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The gift - a framed title page from the first edition of the Book of Common Prayer to be

John Kelly, on right, and Rossa O'Dochartaigh, of the Museum of Free Derry, pictured with the gift sent to them by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

translated into Irish more than 400 years ago - was hand-delivered to the museum by the Archdeacon of Derry, Robert Miller.

The gift was presented to the Bogside exhibition space after a large delegation from the Church of England visited it last week – accompanied by none other than the Archbishop of Canterbury himself.

According to the gift’s inscription, the original prayer book was translated by William Daniel, Archbishop of Tuam, and printed in Dublin in 1608.

Another inscription reads: “Presented by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury”.

John Kelly, Education Officer with the Museum of Free Derry, who hosted the group during their visit, said: ‘It was a delight to welcome Archbishop Justin Welby and his colleagues to the museum. The entire group found the visit worthwhile and educational, and they were genuinely interested in the story of what really happened here.

‘We’d like to thank the Archbishop of Canterbury for his thoughtful gift. We were very touched.”